A schoolgirl was threatened with broken glass, forced into bushes and raped, a court has heard.
The teenager, then only 14, described a man appearing behind her at car park at the back of an Iceland supermarket in Barrhead.
She said he didn't speak English and pulled a jagged piece of glass from his pocket, held it at her throat then "gestured" for her to go into nearby bushes.
She told the High Court in Glasgow of being scared and crawling into the bushes with him going in behind her before raping and sexually assaulting her.
The court heard he gestured for money and she ran off when he forced her backpack off of her when they got out of the bushes.
The 15-year-old was giving evidence at the trial of Samuel Ciornei who is accused of rape on August 7, last year.
In earlier agreed evidence, jurors heard that after the alleged rape, the girl identified Ciornei as her attacker after reporting the incident to the police.
The schoolgirl told the court the attack happened after she cycled to a nearby Asda to buy sweets and chained it outside where she saw Ciornei sitting nearby at the bike rack.
Defence advocate Geoffrey Forbes put to the girl that Ciornei had kissed her and they had struggled, but that was all that happened.
She said that was incorrect.
Ciornei denies the charges and the trial before judge Kenneth Maciver QC continues.
