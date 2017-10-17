KENNY Miller's agent has hit out at Rangers for the manner in which the veteran striker has been treated.
Miller was dropped from Pedro Caixinha's squad for the win over Hamilton Accies before the international break amid reports of dressing room unrest following defeat to Celtic.
The 37-year-old was then left out again for last week's trip to St Johnstone, with Caixinha claiming an injury, but agent Dave Baldwin has claimed he was ignored for a second time.
Baldwin posted a scathing response on his Instagram account on Tuesday, writing: "The ‘inferral’ that this guy above is anything other than one of the best ‘professionals’ of the last 20 years is a joke.
“If @rangersfc have a ‘leak,’ ‘rat’ or a ‘traitor’ in the ranks then they should say who it is and deal with it rather than leave one man hung out to dry!!!
“To make those accusations and then leave Kenny out of the squad and not say a word is embarrassing…and then do it again!
“Looks pretty obvious to me where the leaks come from."
