A DUNDEE business will be supplying luggage to the likes of Fernando Alonso after striking a deal with F1 team McLaren.
Performance travel luggage brand LAT_56 has signed a four year deal to become the legendary race team’s official luggage supplier.
Established in 2010 by Scottish designer Kevin Fox, Latitude 56 Degrees has been working with experts at McLaren for 10 months to create new travel items which meet the F1 squad’s exact specifications.
The partnership will see the entire McLaren race team carry LAT_56 luggage items from across its range as it embarks on the 2018 Formula 1 season. The team’s drivers include former world champion Fernando Alonso.
Mr Fox said the deal would play a key part in the company’s ambitious plans to increase sales across the globe.
“This long-term partnership will open up the opportunity for us to collaborate on future product developments with one of the most innovative engineering and design teams in the world, and at the same time give us access to a truly global marketing channel,” he said.
“Being on board with a prestigious racing brand like McLaren really is an honour, and we’re looking forward to playing our part in ensuring the team and their kit travel to and from race weekends in style over the next four years.”
The McLaren LAT_56 collection, which includes suitcases, wheeled carry-ons, check-in bags, laptop bags, briefcases, backpacks and wash bags, will launch officially in late November.
Eric Boullier, McLaren racing director, said: “We’re delighted to welcome another premium partner to McLaren’s portfolio, and particularly a multi-year partnership with an exciting, luggage brand in LAT_56.”
