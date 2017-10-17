A report into an oil spill from a platform off the coast of Shetland has been submitted to the Crown Office.
About 95 tonnes of oil was released into the sea from the Clair platform in October 2016.
Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham later reassured MSPs at Holyrood after energy firm BP shut down the platform, saying it posed ''minimal risk'' to the marine environment.
The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) said its health and safety division was examining the report.
A spokeswoman for the Crown Office said: "Following an investigation into the circumstances of an incident in October 2016 involving a release of oil at the BP Clair phase one platform in the North Sea, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy has submitted a report to COPFS.
"That report is now under the consideration of the health and safety division of COPFS."
