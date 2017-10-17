THREE men have been treated for burns in hospital after an unknown liquid substance was sprayed at them during an attack in Cumbernauld.

The victims, 21, 23 and 25, have been left with life changing injuries following the attack which police are now investigating.

Police say they were inside a flat in Oak Road at around 10.15pm on Saturday when the front door was kicked.

The men went to investigate and they were confronted by two men, all in dark clothing and with their faces covered.

An altercation took place and the two who came to the door were chased in to the street by three men from the flat.

They ran to a waiting dark coloured car with two further men inside but when the three from the flat reached the car, an unknown liquid substance was sprayed at them.

As a result all three were taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment.

The 25-year-old man suffered injuries to his head, legs and arms and the 23-year-old man sustained an injury to his arm. Both were released from hospital after treatment.

The 21-year-old man, who suffered an injury to his face, remains in hospital for treatment. Medical staff describe his condition as stable.

DC Gary Mackie of Coatbridge CID, said: “The substance sprayed has still to be analysed, however, suffice to say it was corrosive and the men sustained burns as a result of the attack.

“At the moment we are trying to establish the motive for the attacks and why the men from the car targeted this particular house.

“Officers are speaking to neighbours and checking CCTV in the area, however, we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, who heard a disturbance or maybe saw a dark coloured car, possibly driving with no lights on to contact police.

“This was a nasty attack, one which obviously the men in the car came prepared for, and whilst thankfully the injuries to the men are not life threatening, the damage done has been life changing.”

Any information to Coatbridge Police Office via 101. Please quote reference number 4346/14/10 when calling. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted in confidence on 0800 555 111.