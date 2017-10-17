IT looks like somewhere a super-villain would be happy to call home, complete with beeping computers, scuttling robots and helmets which wouldn’t look out of place on a science-fiction stormtrooper.

But the latest exhibition lighting up Glasgow’s conference hall is more concerned with inner space rather than outer space with some of the world’s leading experts on the human brain gathering to probe its mysteries.

The Human Brain Project (HBP) is Europe’s largest research scheme dedicated to the world of neuroscience, neuro-robotics and brain-inspired computing.

While a three-day summit takes place, hosted by the University of Glasgow, the HBP opened its doors to the public yesterday to cast a light on the most recent research into the workings of the biological powerhouse which controls everything we say and do.

Visitors were able to explore experiments in neuro-robotics, meeting mechanical animals whose computer ‘brains’ are modelled on the real thing, while also seeing the latest developments in brain simulation.

Experimental Neuromorphic computers, which run on spiking neurons in a similar fashion to the human brain, were also on show, while speakers shared their thoughts on topics ranging from quantum computing to the difficulties of teaching robots how to smile.

A keynote speech was given by US tech entrepreneur, Robert ‘Bo’ Ewald, a pioneer in the field of computing.

Mr Ewald, whose company D-Wave brought the first generation of quantum computers to the open market, with Google and Lockheed Martin among their customers.

Prof Lars Muckli, from the University of Glasgow, said: “The University of Glasgow is delighted to be hosting the Human Brain Project Summit.

“If we look towards the scientific landscape of brain research in ten years’ time, our understanding of brain mechanisms will have changed.

“This neuroscience of the future will incorporate big data, large-scale simulations, activity recordings at multiple scales, artificial intelligence, robotics and supercomputing infrastructure. The Human Brain Project is today setting the stage for these future scientific revolutions and societal breakthroughs.”

The Human Brain Project is engaged in building a research infrastructure to help advance neuroscience, medicine and computing.

It is one of the two largest scientific projects ever funded by the European Union.

The ten-year Project began in 2013 and directly employs around 500 scientists at more than 100 universities, teaching hospitals and research centres across Europe.

The HBP also undertakes targeted research and theoretical studies on brain structure and function in humans, rodents and other species. In addition, the Project studies the ethical and societal implications of HBP’s work.