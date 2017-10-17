TWO former cleaners have been named joint managing directors of the £12 million turnover business where they work.

Commercial cleaning company Spotless has appointed Nicola Barbour and Michelle Lamb as part of a long-term growth strategy.

Both began with the company as cleaners who required flexible working conditions to fit around family commitments.

Now, they will share responsibility for more than 1,400 staff across seven offices, each responsible for a £6m portfolio of contracts.

Ms Lamb will be based in Glasgow and look after Spotless’s offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Newcastle and Manchester. Ms Barbour, based in Aberdeen, will look after operations in Aberdeen, Sheffield and London as well as overseeing the opening of a new Reading office.

Both had previously been head of the Glasgow and Aberdeen offices respectively, but with an expanded role which included operational control over half the company.

Spotless chief executive Roger Green, said: “Both Michelle and Nicola threw themselves into their roles [as cleaners] and I quickly recognised that they had a real aptitude for managing people.”

He promoted them into more senior roles to “encourage them to develop their skills and fulfil their full potential”.

Ms Lamb has been with the company for 22 years and Barbour for eight.

Mr Green said he was waiting for the right moment to install a new managing director. “The most compelling outcome for me was to make these two ladies joint managing director,” he said.

He added that with the managing directors in place the business will be able to grow quicker, with further openings planning south of the Border, naming Bristol, Cardiff and Cambridge as targets.

“I believe in creating work environments where people can contribute and be rewarded for what they do. I empower my staff by recognising good performance and encouraging them to grow and develop at every opportunity,” he said.

Mr Green set up Spotless Commercial Cleaning in 1988 while still studying at university in Edinburgh. He has grown the business into a national brand.

He said Spotless' success lies in the fact that it was built on “three core values of fairness, decency and respect”.

Mr Green argued that if the company’s cleaning staff and managers are engaged, happy and recognised for their efforts then the company’s clients will reap the rewards of a motivated cleaning staff.