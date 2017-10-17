THE grandmother of a 14-month-old found dead in her home has said she initially lied to police because of the trauma of the girl's death.
Noor Ahmed, 63, was giving evidence for a second day at the trial of her daughter-in-law Sadia Ahmed.
Sadia Ahmed, 27, denies murdering her daughter Inaya in April last year.
Noor Ahmed has claimed that Sadia confessed to killing the baby but the High Court in Glasgow heard that in police statements given last year, Mrs Ahmed made no mention of a confession.
In them, she described Ahmed as a good mother and stated: “She had Inaya in her arms. She wasn’t moving and her lips were blue. She was saying 'Baby is not breathing.’"
Defence QC Ian Duguid suggested that that was the true version of what happened.
Mrs Ahmed replied: “No, I lied about that. I lied to the police because it was such a traumatic event.”
She also denied a claim that she had threatened to change her story if she did not receive a payment of £10,000.
"This is a lie," she said.
Sadia Ahmed denies the charge.
The trial continues.
