A SECOND diver has died in an area of water known as a graveyard for sunken ships.
The man, who has yet to be identified, was probing the wreck of the German battleship Markgraf, which was scuttled during World War One in Scapa Flow.
He is understood to have experienced problems and was taken ashore but died before he could reach hospital.
Loading article content
It followed an incident on October 6, north east of Cava Lighthouse, when a diver went missing.
A mayday was issued to all nearby vessels and a body of a 64-year-old Scots diver was recovered from the waters, near Orkney.
Markgraf, a Konig-class battleship which served with the German fleet in the Battle of Jutland, lies in 45 metres of water.
They had been held off Orkney as talks took place to produce the Treaty of Versailles.
The commander of the high seas fleet, Rear Admiral Ludwig von Reuter, believed that the British forces intended to seize his ships on June 21 1919, the deadline for the country to have signed the peace accord.
However, he was unaware that the deadline had been extended by two days.
Rear Admiral Reuter then ordered the ships to be sunk at the first opportunity.
There had been thought it may be salvaged, but these hopes were ended by the outbreak of the Second World War.
It has since proved a magnet for divers from around the world.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.