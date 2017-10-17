A TORY MP is under fire for deserting a key vote to 'star' in a Champions League football match.
Douglas Ross, who caused a bombshell when he unseated the SNP's Angus Robertson in Moray at the last election, will not vote in tonight's Commons vote on the Universal Credit.
That's because he will be running the line in his 'other' job as a referee's assistant at none other than the Barcelona v Olympiakos.
Loading article content
So rather than rubbing shoulders with MPs in the division lobby, he'll be doing the same with Lionel Messi and Co.
It's caused a rumpus in Parliament, coming just a year after he was a linesman in a Champions League match in Portugal rather than attending another key vote.
The SNP's Stewart Stevenson MP said: "He is yet again leaving his constituents without a voice in Parliament because he'd rather rub shoulders with famous footballers.
"It's time for two-job Ross to call time on his highly lucrative refereeing career."
Labour's shadow Scotland Office minister, Paul Sweeney said Mr Ross had a 'perverse' set of priorities, regarding the football gig as more important than a debate about a welfare reform that is causing 'huge damage.#
He added: "This sorry episode will leave Mr Ross' constituents in no doubt as to where his priorities lie and it's not playing the game for them."
A Scottish Conservative Party spokesman said Mr Ross had the backing of the party and voters in Moray. He said the MP had attending more than 50 surgeries and was a diligent local MP who had discussed local cases affected by Universal Credit with Treasury Minister David Gauke.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?