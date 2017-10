THE UK’s inflation woes have intensified with a further rise in the annual rate to a five-year high of three per cent.

Not surprisingly, news of this latest increase yesterday jangled nerves over whether it might prompt the Bank of England to raise UK base rates from their record low of 0.25 per cent at the Monetary Policy Committee’s next meeting on November 2.

Normally, the decision would probably be straightforward enough for the MPC. Annual UK consumer prices index inflation, which rose to three per cent last month from 2.9 per cent in August, has surged from just 0.3 per cent in May last year, ahead of the Brexit vote.

