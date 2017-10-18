THE people of Dundee have been given their first glimpse of the front of Scotland's design museum after a protective dam holding back the waters of the River Tay were removed.

Architect Kengo Kuma was on hand as the river-facing front of the V&A Museum of Design emerged from behind the jumble of 12,500 tonnes of stone and vertical metal sheets put in place while it was constructed.

Mr Kuma said he was inspired by Scotland’s cliffs when he came with with the blueprint for the museum, which juts out into the river. V&A Dundee, which will open in 2018, cost £80.11 million and is said to be on schedule and on budget.

Mr Kuma said: “My inspiration always starts from the place where the project will be. In the past I visited Scotland many times, this very beautiful country, and I’m truly in love with the Scottish landscape and nature.

“I really hope once finished this project will attract many people from the UK, and around the world, to the city and the museum. I hope as well that people from Dundee will use it as an everyday part of their city; that they will go there to enjoy the building with its surrounding public space and find a harmonious relationship between the museum, the riverside, the city and themselves.

“I am delighted and satisfied with what we’ve achieved so far. The realisation of the strong façade is great. We were able to express the dynamic scale of the interior, too – just as we had planned.”

The building's exterior walls, made up of 2,500 cast stone panels, have also been completed.

These panels were made in moulds and weigh up to two tonnes each while spanning up to four metres acrfoss. The size, shape and placement of the panels varies, creating changing patterns of shadows as the sun moves around the museum.

V&A Dundee is the first building in the UK designed by Mr Kuma, the internationally-renowned architect who is also part of the team designing the Tokyo 2020 Olympic stadium.

Philip Long, Director of V&A Dundee said: “It is a real pleasure to have the architect of V&A Dundee, Kengo Kuma, with us today to see the incredible progress that has been made in bringing his vision to life. Everyone working on the design and construction should be incredibly proud of what they’ve achieved.

John Alexander leader of Dundee City Council said: “V&A Dundee is a very visible and tangible example of the city’s growing confidence, culture and regeneration – something which everyone in Dundee has bought into.

“The city has a new energy and vibrancy and this is a clear example of our bold ambition.”

Cabinet Secretary for Culture, Tourism and External Affairs Fiona Hyslop, said: “I commend V&A Dundee and architect Kengo Kuma for what is an incredible achievement for the city and the whole of Scotland.

“As is fitting for an international centre of design, Kengo Kuma’s vision has been instrumental in making the V&A Dundee building a stunning piece of art and the perfect setting for the future exhibitions that it will host.

“I look forward to celebrating the opening of the museum in 2018: this will represent a key milestone towards achieving Dundee’s waterfront regeneration ambitions, and will further enhance Scotland’s economic and cultural development.”