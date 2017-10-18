PROSECUTORS have found no evidence to link the death of a three-year-old girl with the blue cheese blamed for a fatal outbreak of E.coli poisoning.

But the Crown Office is ‘carefully considering’ whether a fatal accident inquiry (FAI) should be held into the death last year of the Dunbartonshire child, whose identity has not been disclosed.

Crown officials said there would be no criminal proceedings against Errington Cheese, which made the bestselling Dunsyre Blue brand, named by food agencies as the most likely source of the outbreak.

