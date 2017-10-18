Donald Trump has denied a claim that he told the widow of a US soldier killed in an ambush in Niger that her husband "knew what he signed up for".

Congresswoman Frederica Wilson said she was in the car with Myeshia Johnson on the way to Miami International Airport to meet the body of Mrs Johnson's husband, Sergeant La David Johnson, when the president called.

Asked by Miami station WPLG if she heard Mr Trump say that, Ms Wilson answered: "Yeah, he said that. To me, that is something that you can say in a conversation, but you shouldn't say that to a grieving widow. That's so insensitive."

Loading article content