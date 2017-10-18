Britain is risking a “lost decade” as rising wealth inequality, soaring debt and sky-high house prices leave the country’s youth behind, a new report warns.

While wealth inequality was on the decline throughout most of the 20th century, it is now on the increase and is worsening due to an uneven housing market, according to a report compiled by left-leaning think tank the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) and commissioned by Channel 5.

Overall, wealth inequality across the country is twice as great as income inequality, with the wealthiest 10 per cent of households owning 45 per cent of the country’s wealth, while the least wealthy half of all households own just nine per cent.

