Fans of the TV series Outlander might wish to view a B-listed country house near Inverness which has come to market, as it shares the same history and is only a short walk from a mausoleum featured as a Highland location in the books by Diana Gabaldon.
Wardlaw House was formerly the manse for the Wardlaw Parish and is now on the market with SPC Scotland for offers over £450,000. The original building dates to around 1775, with the newer half to the rear constructed around 1825.
Only 200 metres away from the home is Wardlaw Mausoleum within Wardlaw Graveyard. The A-Listed structure was built in 1634 as the burial place for the Lovat Frasers. However the building fell into disrepair for centuries, until its historic significance was recognised and it was restored in the 1990s.
The Mausoleum is said to be the final resting place of Simon Fraser of Lovat, who is also referred to as The Old Fox, a key figure in the Jacobite rebellion. Lord Lovat was beheaded at the Tower of London in 1747 for his part in the rebellion, and while his body was initially buried at the Tower of London, it is believed supporters may have returned his headless body to Wardlaw where it lies in a lead casket.
As well as this fascinating link to Scotland’s past, some of the great features of eight-bedroom Wardlaw House include polished cedar wood floor, open fireplaces with wood and cast-iron detail, secure gun cupboard, walk-in larder, and three attic rooms. The property is also set on an elevated site surrounded by around 1.4 acres of mature enclosed garden grounds, offering an attractive combination of lawns, flower and shrub borders, mature trees, hedging and gravel driveway with a turning circle at the rear.
Caroline Young, spokeswoman for SPC Scotland, says: “With its short distance to Wardlaw Mausoleum, this fantastic eight-bedroom country house is a must view for all Outlander fans who enjoying seeing locations in the Highlands brought to life. Wardlaw House represents a rare opportunity to purchase a property with a rich heritage and many attractive original features. While it has a tranquil, rural setting, this fantastic home is only a short distance Inverness.”
Wardlaw House, Wardlaw Road, Kirkhill is marketed by HSPC and MM property, and you can view the listing by CLICKING HERE
