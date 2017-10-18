Fans of the TV series Outlander might wish to view a B-listed country house near Inverness which has come to market, as it shares the same history and is only a short walk from a mausoleum featured as a Highland location in the books by Diana Gabaldon.

Wardlaw House was formerly the manse for the Wardlaw Parish and is now on the market with SPC Scotland for offers over £450,000. The original building dates to around 1775, with the newer half to the rear constructed around 1825.

Only 200 metres away from the home is Wardlaw Mausoleum within Wardlaw Graveyard. The A-Listed structure was built in 1634 as the burial place for the Lovat Frasers. However the building fell into disrepair for centuries, until its historic significance was recognised and it was restored in the 1990s.

