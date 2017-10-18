MORE than 200 fire incidents were reported in high rise homes across Scotland in the year leading up to the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

The figure of 238 covers the period from 2016/17, shortly before the London block went on fire with the loss of around 70 lives.

However, the blaze total is 25 per cent less than previous year and 261 down on 2009/10 (52 per cent).

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) issued the figures as revealed its officers have visited more than 1,000 blocks north of the Border to support reassurance and advice after the fire.

The fire incidents took place in buildings at least ten storeys high.

The 24-storey Grenfell Tower, which caught fire with some reports suggesting a faulty fridge-freezer was responsible, in June.

The fire service said dedicated crews have been working tirelessly to ensure residents stay safe at home, checking and installing smoke detectors and providing advice on what to do in the event of an emergency.

It has launched a national high rise fire safety campaign, supporting the work of the SFRS to encourage more residents to request a free and dedicated Home Fire Safety Visit and speak to firefighters about their concerns.

Assistant Chief Officer David McGown, SFRS Director of Prevention and Protection.

He said: “While the overall reduction in the number of incidents is welcome, we are never complacent.

“This campaign will build on the great work already done by SFRS and our partners, and we will continue to work hand-in-hand to reach those who are most vulnerable, and ensure that they know what to do in the event of an emergency.”

In the past year alone, firefighters undertook 70,743 Home Fire Safety Visits which are essential in helping detect risks in the home.

In addition, more than 2,400 operational assurance visits have been carried out at high rise properties.

The SFRS attends at every emergency and has an agreed Standard Operating Procedure in place which sets out how fires in High Rise Premises should be dealt with, utilising appropriate training and equipment, including high reach appliances.

ACO McGown continued: “We routinely carry out operational assurance visits at high rise premises for the purposes of checking facilities and arrangements for firefighting and firefighter safety.

“We stepped up these visits in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy and we have specific safety information relating to high rise premises available on the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service website.

“Our firefighters will also be putting leaflets with clear safety advice through doors, meeting with residents on the ground to directly answer their questions and new posters will offer safety advice and where to find information on what to do in the event of an emergency.

“This includes tried and tested national advice, should the fire occur in the flat you are in or elsewhere in the building.

“I would encourage residents to speak to us and let us know if they need support – we are here and able to assist.”

The campaign will also actively target stakeholders and landlords – ensuring that they know where to find fire safety advice and that it is shared with tenants.

Minister for Community Safety & Legal Affairs Annabelle Ewing said: “Tenants and residents living in high-rise flats in Scotland should feel safe where they live and this high-rise fire safety campaign, reiterates key messages on what to do in the event of a fire and where to go to get fire safety help and advice.

“The campaign supports our work with local authorities, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and others to ensure the highest standards in our building and fire safety regulations and I thank everyone involved for their continued commitment to this.”

The campaign is separate to recent investigations into cladding of a similar type that was used in Grenfell, with a number of buildings having been inspected.