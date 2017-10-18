TODAY it is a ruin, but in days to come it could rise again at the heart of a “world-class” tourism and leisure development.

A £450million plan to transform the historic Loudoun Castle is underway and the developers behind Belfast’s iconic Titanic Quarter are in advanced talks to join the group behind the plan.

Located in the heart of Ayrshire, the A-Listed building has lain derelict since it was gutted by fire in 1941.

