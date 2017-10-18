TODAY it is a ruin, but in days to come it could rise again at the heart of a “world-class” tourism and leisure development.
A £450million plan to transform the historic Loudoun Castle is underway and the developers behind Belfast’s iconic Titanic Quarter are in advanced talks to join the group behind the plan.
Located in the heart of Ayrshire, the A-Listed building has lain derelict since it was gutted by fire in 1941.
Its owners are now trying bring Harcourt Developers onboard to transform the building into a hotel complex complete with luxury holiday lodges, camping facilities sports grounds, including a tropical swimming lagoon.
The hotel would be built alongside 1,000 new homes, which will finance the development.
The planning application for the Loudoun Woods Resort has been “called in” for determination by Scottish Ministers due to the potential national economic benefit. The inquiry will begin in Kilmarnock on October 23.
The Loudoun Woods consortium is headed by international leisure and investment expert David Mace, who founded the Sea Life concept in the UK and has served as a director on the boards of several leading leisure companies.
He said: “Loudoun Castle will be an all-weather, world-class holiday destination, which will attract visitors from all over the UK, create major economic benefits for Ayrshire and become a core part of Scotland’s tourism offering.
“The fact that Harcourt is considering becoming part of the Loudoun Woods consortium and making a significant investment in Scotland, speaks volumes for the quality and international scope of what we are planning.
Harcourt Developments is the company behind the Titanic Quarter, one of the world’s largest waterfront urban regeneration projects on the site of the former Harland and Wolff Shipyard in Belfast, where the liner Titanic was built.
The development encompasses Titanic Belfast, the world’s largest Titanic visitor attraction, The Titanic Studios - where Game of Thrones is filmed, - the Northern Ireland Science Centre, The Titanic Exhibition Centre and the recently-opened Titanic Hotel in the former Harland and Wolff drawing office.
