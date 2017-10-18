THE builders of Stonehenge feasted on pigs and cattle transported from as far away as north east Scotland, a new exhibition at the Neolithic site shows.

Milk also played an important symbolic role in feasting ceremonies held by the prehistoric community who built the monument 4,500 years ago, but as they were lactose intolerant they had to turn milk into cheese and yogurt to eat it, experts said.

Highlights from the Feast! Food at Stonehenge exhibition include the skull of an aurochs, an extinct species of wild cattle with huge horns and a rare complete Bronze cauldron dating from 700BC, which would have formed a centrepiece of feasts.

Loading article content