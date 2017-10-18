A SERBIAN political activist who has been picked as rector of St Andrews University has said he hopes to inspire students to push for "social change".
Srdja Popovic defeated the leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, Willie Rennie, to win the vote for the 53rd rector.
He follows in the footsteps of names such as JM Barrie, Rudyard Kipling and John Cleese.
Mr Popovic, a former Nobel Peace Prize nominee, founded the student protest movement Optor! which led the campaign to bring down Slobodan Milosovic.
He has no links to the university but was approached by a third year student, Jamie Rodney.
He will now sit as president of the University Court, presiding over discussions on budget allocations, academic policies and capital projects.
Mr Popovic pointed out that St Andrews, where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge famously met as students, was a bastion of the establishment.
“One of the goals of our work should be building a student movement as a platform for broader social change,” he told BBC Scotland.
“Only engaged people can bring the change, whether large or small.
“If a group of engaged students is able to create social action here, then it is possible anywhere."
Mr Rodney, who is studying English, said: “I think there is immense human potential in St Andrews and [Mr Popovic’s] skills at activism training could help us harness it so we become a leader in student power and participation in the same way we are in academics."
