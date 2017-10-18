HE isn’t the first and he won’t be the last.

But it didn’t help the SNP champion Ian Blackford when, in full flow, he inadvertently transposed the word “breakfast” for Brexit.

Such was the chuckling among his opponents in the chamber – one cruelly suggested it looked as if the Highland MP had had a full English that morning - the Speaker had to intervene to calm things down.

Despite the hilarity the chief Nat’s point emerged; that he actually agreed with Amber Rudd, the Home Secretary, that a no deal would be “unthinkable” and the people of Britain would pay a high price for a hard breakfast, sorry, Brexit.

With Ms Rudd sitting a couple of seats down from her leader, Thezza bemoaned how Mr B had not mentioned how since 2010 some 250,000 more people were in work north of the border.

Later, the hard Brexiteer Philip Davies metaphorically poked two opponents in the eye at once when he suggested the Labour/SNP approach against even raising the prospect of a no deal meant they would accept the UK paying whatever final bill the EU demanded.

That, he declared, was “not a negotiation but a capitulation”.

The head girl agreed, saying her opponents’ rejection of a no deal meant they would accept a "deal at any price to the British taxpayer, whatever the damage it would do to our economy, and we will not do that".

Pressed by Jezza on halting the roll-out of Universal Credit and how Britain now had a “weak economy,” Thezza noticed how the chief comrade had "done a first" in the chamber by actually welcoming the latest fall in UK unemployment before he warned that real wages were lower today than 10 years ago.

But Mr Corbyn, who arguably had his best PMQs to date, countered: "I wonder if the Prime Minister could do a first and answer a question."

The Labour benches, which for so long have been in a comatose state, suddenly sprung into life and rallied behind their leader.

The rarely-spotted SNP backbencher John McNally could not resist an open goal; not something that could often be said about the chief comrade.

After Scottish Tory Douglas Ross decided being a linesman at a football match in Barcelona was far more preferable than debating Universal Credit, the champion for Falkirk produced a red card from his pocket and derided the Conservative MP for “doing his other job”.

Mother Theresa insisted the good folk of Moray would be very pleased that they had a Tory looking after their interests; conspicuously not supporting her colleague’s choice to be at a football match in Spain.

Perhaps the PM's nonchalance had something to do with the fact that the Conservatives never had any intention of bringing Labour’s debate on Universal Credit to a vote and so could spare everybody.