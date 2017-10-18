ALL planned, non-urgent operations at a cash-strapped health board have been put on hold for three weeks over the festive period.
NHS Tayside said emergency surgery, urgent procedures and all cancer surgeries would still be carried out.
But there will be a “step-down of all planned procedures” at Perth Royal Infirmary, Ninewells Hospital in Dundee and Stracathro Hospital, near Brechin in Angus, from December 18 through to January 8.
A health board spokeswoman said: “Every winter NHS Tayside, along with all other health board areas, experiences an increase in unplanned admissions which in previous years has meant the step-down at short notice of patients’ planned treatments, which we know is very distressing for patients, their families and disruptive for our staff.
“Patients are also more likely to choose not to come in for their procedure over the festive time as they have family commitments.
“Emergency surgery, urgent procedures and all cancer surgeries will be unaffected and will take place as normal during this time.”
Earlier this month a report by public spending watchdogs at Audit Scotland warned NHS Tayside faces a funding gap of almost £50 million this year as financial difficulties continue.
In June NHS Scotland chief executive Paul Gray announced a team of troubleshooters was being sent in to help the board after an independent report called into question its five-year transformation programme.
