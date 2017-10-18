MPs have secured a symbolic victory over Theresa May's minority Government after they backed a Labour-led motion to pause Universal Credit.
A vote was forced in the Commons against the backdrop of the Conservatives whipping their MPs to abstain, a move criticised by senior Tory Sarah Wollaston.
Labour's motion asking for the Government to halt the roll-out of its flagship welfare reforms, which is non-binding on ministers, was approved by 299 votes to zero.
Loading article content
The vote came after more than five hours of debate which saw fierce criticism of UC's roll-out from the Opposition benches, including claims it has been a "shambles" and "idiotic".
Dr Wollaston, chairwoman of the Health Committee, at one stage threatened to vote against the Government unless ministers recognised they need to address a "fundamental flaw".
She raised concerns about the time it takes for new claimants to receive their first payment under UC, with MPs having already warned that the six-week wait has been causing issues.
Former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith also advised his colleagues to resist the temptation to rebel over UC and instead continue suggesting changes to David Gauke, his successor as Work and Pensions Secretary.
Shadow work and pensions secretary Debbie Abrahams, raising a point of order after the vote, described it as a "major defeat" for the Government.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.