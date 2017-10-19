HAGGIS will be exported to Canada for the first time in nearly 50 years.

Scotland will start exporting the famous dish for the first time in 46 years after a producer developed a new recipe that meets Canadian regulations.

Haggis producers have been working on a special recipe since the country lifted an import ban on red meat from Europe in 2015.

But traditionalists will be left disappointed as the dish will not contain offal due to a restriction on such ingredients remaining in place.

James Macsween, managing director of Macsween of Edinburgh, said: "We are absolutely delighted to be the first Scottish haggis sold in Canada in 46 years.

"This is a huge milestone for Macsween to be expanding internationally and leading the way in an increasingly competitive market.

"My grandfather, Charlie, would be very proud to see how far we've come from his original butcher's shop in Bruntsfield, which he opened back in 1953."

Economy Secretary Keith Brown welcomed the news, adding: "Haggis is known the world over for being a truly iconic symbol of Scotland.

"It's great news that Macsween have been able to develop a haggis recipe for export to Canada.

"After waiting 46 years, I'm sure there will be many Canadians and ex-pat Scots looking forward to having Scotland's national dish at the centre of their table at the next Burns' supper.

"This development is an indication of the increasing interest in, and love of, Scottish food and drink produce in North America.

"As a Government, we have supported Macsween to grow their business and will continue to support Scottish companies in unlocking the significant opportunities to be found in this fast-growing market."

Food and drink exports to Canada are now worth more than £94 million and latest reports suggest that food exports have increased by 37 per cent over the last year.