Discussion of Harvey Weinstein’s indiscretions and worse dominated the airwaves on the long drive up the road from Exeter last weekend, but topping the sports headlines was a story that was loosely related.

As appalling as the accusations levelled at the deposed Hollywood mogul may be, there was something at least as distasteful about the nature of the revelation from British Swimming that it has felt forced to apologise to para swimming athletes about the culture to which they were subjected. We are left to wonder just what sort of revolting creatures, in pursuit of para sports medals, subject people who have a variety of disabilities, from learning difficulties to visual impairments, to the sort of bullying that has been described. Almost as bad are those who appear to have failed in their oversight and that must now be seen as going to the very top of the funding chain.

Para-swimming is, after all, by no means alone and as some of Weinstein’s accusers rightly took the opportunity to point out, it is foolish to see his behaviour as something specific to the film industry, rather than recognise that it is simply an extreme example of the abuses which occur anywhere that people have disproportionate power over the prospects of others. That is doubtless why certain types of capitalist thrive in difficult times, as evidenced by the growing gap between the very rich and the rest of us during this time of austerity. The ideal scenario for society’s greediest is that they can take advantage of the dependence, real or imagined, of those who believe they have no choice but to accept ultimatums. The view that many women seem to have formed in the company of Weinstein, that their careers would stall at best and plunge into nothingness if they did not comply with his desires, is merely the most graphic example.

