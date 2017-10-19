Northern Ireland football manager Michael O’Neill has pleaded guilty to drink-driving.
Edinburgh Sheriff Court heard he was caught by police on the outskirts of the city at about 1am on September 10 around three times the legal drink-drive limit.
Sheriff Thomas Welsh QC banned O’Neill from driving for 16 months and fined him £1,300.
Loading article content
Edinburgh Sheriff Court heard Michael O’Neill was caught by police in the city on September 10 (David Cheskin/PA)
Prosecutor Chloe Shoniwa told the court that police officers had “reason to stop” Mr O’Neill as he drove on the Edinburgh city bypass between Lothianburn and Straiton.
They breathalysed him and he was found to have a breath alcohol level of 65mcg compared to the legal limit of 22mcg.
Solicitor James Mulgrew, representing Mr O’Neill, told the court: “This was simply a bad error of judgment on the part of Mr O’Neill.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.