A BADGER sneaked through a catflap and was caught having a nap in a house in Linlithgow.
Scotland’s animal welfare charity was called to the property after the badger made himself comfy on the cat bed in Beecraigs Country Park in Linlithgow.
Animal Rescue Officer Connie O’Neil said, “I got a surprise when I arrived at the property and saw a badger having a nap!
Loading article content
“He had gotten in through the cat flap and had eaten all the cat food before going for a sleep on the cat bed.
“He didn’t seem too happy when I tried to move him but I was able to slide the cat bed round and it was then that the badger noticed the back door was open so made a run for it!”
Scottish SPCA Chief Superintendent Mike Flynn said, “It is highly unusual for a wild badger to enter a house and we would urge anyone to immediately contact our animal helpline on 03000 999 999 should they find one in an unusual place.
“Like all wild animals badgers can be aggressive when injured or cornered so we would advise not to go near or touch them without giving us a call first.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.