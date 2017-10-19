THE aunt of a little girl allegedly murdered yesterday told jurors “Inaya did not choke on bread. She was killed and Sadia [her mother] killed her.”

Shagufta Yasmin, 45, was giving evidence during the trial of her sister in law Sadia Ahmed who denies 14-month-old daughter Inaya in Drumchapel,. Glasgow in April 2016.

Ahmed is also accused of assaulting the girl by force feeding bottles and syringes containing milk.

Video of Inaya being fed with a syringe by Mrs Yasmin surrounded by members of her family was shown to jurors at the High Court in Glasgow.

Mrs Yasmin and Ms Ahmed broke down in tears.

Defence QC Ian Duguid asked

Ms Ahmed said she feeding difficulties, bitesize pieces of bread of cucumber to hold in her hand.

Ian Duguid QC defending, asked if that was 'incredibly dangerous.' She replied: :“Yes, but I made sure, and so did everyone, that she did not put it in her mouth.”

She insisted at no point did she ever leave her alone.

The trial before judge Lord Matthews continues.