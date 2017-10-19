THE divisive topic of whether or not there should be another referendum on Scottish independence is to be debated by MPs next month.
The Commons debate on Monday November 13 has come about because of two petitions from the public, one of which reached the required level – 100,000 signatures - meaning there is a presumption that it will be discussed at Westminster.
The first petition called for there not to be another vote on Scotland’s future, which attracted 221,514 signatures.
The wording read: “We in Scotland are fed up of persecution by the SNP leader who is solely intent on getting independence at any cost. As a result, Scotland is suffering hugely.”
The second petition said there should be a second Scottish independence referendum, which was supported by 38,515 signatures.
It read: “The actions of the UK Government after the Brexit vote do not align with the people of Scotland. We are not bigoted. We are not racist. We welcome everybody based on their contribution, not on where they come from. The UK Government does not behave in this way and so we must leave.”
The referendum debate will be opened by SNP MP Martyn Day.
The Commons Petitions Committee also announced that there would be debates on petition subjects, which included: university tuition fees; Proportional Representation; the TV licence fee and public sector pay.
Another topic resulting from a petition, which will be debated, is whether or not there should be a referendum on the final Brexit deal. This will take place on December 11.
The debates will be held in the Commons parallel chamber of Westminster Hall and can last for up to three hours.
