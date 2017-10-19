THE divisive topic of whether or not there should be another referendum on Scottish independence is to be debated by MPs next month.

The Commons debate on Monday November 13 has come about because of two petitions from the public, one of which reached the required level – 100,000 signatures - meaning there is a presumption that it will be discussed at Westminster.

The first petition called for there not to be another vote on Scotland’s future, which attracted 221,514 signatures.

