A JUDGE has upheld Home Secretary Amber Rudd’s decision to send an American couple who run a bed and breakfast in the Highlands back home.

Russell and Ellen Felber claim to pumped £300,000 into the economy after buying and renovating the Torridon guest house in Inverness, and transforming it into an award-winning accommodation.

The case went to the Court of Session in Edinburgh after the Felbers appealed Ms Rudd’s decision not to grant them leave to remain in the UK.

Lady Carmichael, in a written judgement at the court, yesterday ruled that the minister had not acted unlawfully when she decided the couple did not meet legal requirements to stay.

Advocate Alan Caskie had told the judge during a hearing in May that Ms Rudd should have allowed the New Yorkers to stay in the UK after they arrived on a so-called ‘entrepreneur’ visa in 2011.

The Felbers had fallen in love with the area and spent hundreds of thousands of pounds renovating the property which, in addition to the award, attracted rave reviews online.

However, the court heard yesterday the Home Secretary decided not to grant them indefinite leave to remain in the UK last year.

Ms Rudd made the decision after applying rules which were made in 2014 regarding the numbers of employees that people on entrepreneur visas had to employ.

The Government argued the Felbers were required to have employed more people at the B&B to be eligible to remain.

The court had heard Ms Rudd believed that Mr Felber had not created enough jobs during their time in Scotland.

His lawyer argued that the Home Secretary should have applied her discretion and allowed the Felbers to remain in Inverness.

Dismissing their lawyer’s petition, Lady Carmichael wrote that the court’s had discretion in cases where a body acted unlawfully. But she added: “It is normally outwith the proper scoop of judicial review for the court to tell a public authority how it should exercise its discretion.

“This is not such a case.”

A campaign was launched to stop their deportation and local politicians have been involved in the case.