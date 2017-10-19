The British Film Institute (BFI) has withdrawn Harvey Weinstein's Fellowship honour.

The honour was given to producer Weinstein in 2002, but the BFI has said it is now revoking it following the sexual harassment allegations made against him by a number of women in the film industry.

In a statement, the organisation said: "A BFI Fellowship is the highest honour we can bestow, awarded by the BFI's Board of Governors to individuals for their outstanding contribution to film and television.

"The serious and widespread allegations about Harvey Weinstein's appalling conduct are in direct opposition to the BFI's values.

"The BFI Board has met and decided to withdraw the BFI Fellowship awarded to Harvey Weinstein in 2002.

"Sexual harassment, abuse and bullying is unacceptable under any circumstances. Everyone working in the film industry - in any industry - should be safe and respected in the workplace. We wholeheartedly support those brave enough to come forward and speak out. The film industry needs more women represented on every level, on and off screen.

"Advocating for better inclusion and representation is central to the BFI's strategic priorities. We are acting urgently by gathering together a wide range of industry partners, and with advice from Acas, to jointly develop a new set of principles to address bullying and harassment and help people in the industry to be better supported.

"This new set of principles will be incorporated in the BFI's Diversity Standards, which we are strongly encouraging the screen industries to adopt."

The move from the BFI comes days after Weinstein was ousted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which hosts the Oscars, and just over a week after the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) suspended his membership.

A number of actresses - including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan - have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment.

Weinstein, who has "unequivocally denied" allegations of non-consensual sex, is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police after women made five allegations against him spanning from the late 1980s to 2015.