A MAN who poses a 'significant risk' to women has been jailed for eight years after he raped a woman and a teenage girl.
Andrew Thomson, 38, of Prestwick, Ayrshire, was told as he was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow for the attacks that the public had to be protected.
Judge Bill Dunlop QC also said he would be monitored on licence in the community for five years after his release. He will also be placed on the sex offenders register.
Loading article content
Judge Dunlop added: “It is a considerable concern you continue to deny the offences in the face of the clearest evidence.”
Thomson was found guilty of two rapes and of assaulting his 22-year-old victim to the danger of her life by spitting at her, slapping and punching and head butting her until she lost consciousness.
Controlling Thomson also smashed her mobile phone and decided what clothes she wore, who she socialised with and who she contacted on social media.
He also stole £400 from her bank account.
He raped the 16-year-old after pulling her into a room. He has a previous conviction for under-age sex and a number of drugs offences.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.