THE Commons Scottish Affairs Committee has today launched an inquiry into how effective UK immigration policy is in Scotland.
The committee, now with a Unionist majority after June’s snap General Election, will examine how well the current system meets the nation's needs and look at how easy it will be for non-UK citizens to move to Scotland after Brexit.
Immigration has become an increasing bone of contention. While policy controlled by the UK Government, Scottish ministers have increasingly called for the power to be devolved to allow a more tailored system to be created north of the border given Scotland’s so-called “demographic timebomb”.
The committee said a key part of its inquiry would focus on the impact of the UK leaving the EU and the likely implications for the free movement of EU nationals.
It will examine the importance of low-skilled or seasonal immigration to the Scottish economy and investigate how this could be replicated post-Brexit.
The SNP’s Pete Wishart, the committee chairman, said: "Scotland is proud to be a multi-cultural nation whose population is made up from people all across the world and it is widely acknowledged that continued migration from EU and non-EU nations is essential to our future success.
"In the last Parliament, this committee repeatedly heard that the current immigration system doesn't meet the needs of Scotland and Brexit raises new questions about how easy it will be for EU nationals to move here in the future.
"This inquiry will seek to establish what Scotland's future migration needs will be and how these can be met," he added.
