THE Commons Scottish Affairs Committee has today launched an inquiry into how effective UK immigration policy is in Scotland.

The committee, now with a Unionist majority after June’s snap General Election, will examine how well the current system meets the nation's needs and look at how easy it will be for non-UK citizens to move to Scotland after Brexit.

Immigration has become an increasing bone of contention. While policy controlled by the UK Government, Scottish ministers have increasingly called for the power to be devolved to allow a more tailored system to be created north of the border given Scotland’s so-called “demographic timebomb”.

