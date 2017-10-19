A man left a fake bomb outside a Mosque with a threat that Muslims would be bombed in retaliation to the London Bridge terror attack.
James Palmer, 31, was so incensed while watching news coverage of the June 3 incident that he made the 'device' in his Paisley flat.
It came on June 4, less than 24 hours after several terrorists took part in van and knife attacks at London Bridge and Borough Market that killed eight people in the name of Islamic State.
Palmer left a blue plastic bag containing two gas canisters, taped together with wire and wood, on the steps of Paisley Central Mosque. The incident took place during Ramadan when it would have been busy with worshippers.
A note contained in the bag said: "Youse are next, defo"
Palmer pleaded guilty to the hoax, aggravated by racial prejudice at Paisley Sheriff David Pender adjourned sentencing for reports.
