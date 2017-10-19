This is the first photograph of teenager Megan Scott, who died crossing a busy road.
The 15-year-old died crossing the busy A749 Kingsway route close to a busy roundabout at the height of rush-hour in East Kilbride.
Wednesday's tragedy has led to tributes from friends of Megan.
Police have now released the first image of the teenager, and appealed for information from witnesses as they investigate the incident.
Megan was struck by a black VW Scirocco, travelling southbound shortly before 6pm.
Emergency services attended, however, Megan was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 18 year-old driver of the VW Scirocco was uninjured.
The road was closed for several hours as crash scene investigators conducted enquiries at the scene.
An investigation into the circumstances is underway and officers from Motherwell Road Policing are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to contact them.
Officers are also appealing to other motorists who were travelling on the carriageway to contact them, particularly if they have any dash cam footage which could provide significant information officers investigating the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at the Divisional Road Policing Unit in Motherwell via 101, quoting incident number 2636 of 18 October 2017.
