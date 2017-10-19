A PILOT diverted a plane carrying just 12 passengers after one of them became abusive towards an air hostess when he got up to use the toilet.
Jamie Aitken, 37, was on the Eastern Airways flight preparing to depart Aberdeen Airport for his home town of Wick when he tried to use the toilet in breach of aviation rules.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday heard that after Sara Thomson, the only attendant on board, told him to return to his seat, Aitken refused and said all he wanted was to have a ‘p**h.’ Aitken complained that the plane had been on the ground for 45 minutes, but other passengers said it had been 10 minutes or less.
Aitken then asked if would be arrested for needing the toilet.
Fiscal depute Kelly Mitchell said he continued to raise his voice and told Ms Thomson to stop treating him like a child. She spoke to the captain, who turned his small plane around. Police later arrested Aitken.
His lawyer Stuart Murray denied Aitken, who had not been drinking, made any threats to the woman and said his client disputed the amount of time the other passengers said it had been on the ground.
Mr Murray added: “He tells me this particular member of staff was quite aggressive towards him from the get go.” He said he may have come across as aggressive, but wasn’t and it was Aitken’s demeanour.
Aitken was fined £750 after pleading guilty to disorderly behaviour. Eastern Airways said it would not tolerate “disruptive behaviour”.
