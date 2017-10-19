The Crown is poised to recover just £1 out of an estimated £120,000 fortune made by the murderer of a financial adviser whose body has never been found.

Colin Coates, 47, is believed to have profited by £119,967 from his illegal activities, prosecutors believe.

He is serving life in prison with a minimum of 33 years for his part in the abduction, torture and murder of Glasgow financial adviser Lynda Spence, 27 in 2011.

