NICOLA Sturgeon will today set out plans to grow Scotland's GDP and tackle inequality with social policies allied to economic growth.

At a conference in Glasgow on “inclusive growth”, the First Minister will focus on expanding free childcare and the Scottish Business Pledge.

Established in 2015, the pledge is open to firms paying the living wage of £8.45 an hour and meeting at least two other criteria, such as refusing to use zero-hour contracts, paying bills promptly and creating opportunities for young people.

Loading article content