SMACKING children goes against basic “human dignity” and ministers should legislate to ban it as soon as possible, Scottish Children’s Commissioner has said.

Bruce Adamson urged the SNP government not to waste any time outlawing smacking after it announced on Wednesday that it would “ensure” a ban became law.

However opponents of the plan to ban smacking have branded the move as “unnecessary state interference in family life” and warned it heralded a swing in the balance of authority in the home from parents to children.

Richard Lucas , leader of the Scottish Family Party, also warned the move had not been properly thought through, and added: “If we class parents as violent criminals for smacking, then what do we do? Take the children away?

“We are inviting children to complain about their parents and assess their behaviour. It’s very concerning.”

However Mr Adamson, who took over from Tam Baillie as Children and Young People’s Commissioner six months ago, welcomed the news, but said speed was now of the essence.

He said Scotland could lead the way in the UK by introducing a ban.

The Herald revealed yesterday that ministers had embraced a proposal from Green MSP John Finnie to ban smacking by ending the defence of “justifiable assault” of minors.

Under Scots law, parents and carers can inflict “a physical punishment” that stops short of a blow to the head, shaking, or using “an implement” as part of a parenting or caring regime.

Mr Finnie’s proposed member’s bill would end the current defence in law “to give children equal protection from assault”.

The Scottish Government previously said it had “no plans” for such a ban, and latterly that it would not oppose one, but has now swung fully behind Mr Finnie’s idea.

A Holyrood vote is due next year, meaning Scotland is likely to be the first part of the UK with a smacking ban, although Wales is also considering legislation in 2018.

Mr Adamson said: “In Scotland in 2017, our law allows a parent or carer to assault a child for the purpose of physical punishment, which is untenable in international human rights law.

“This goes against the basic values that we hold in Scotland in terms of human dignity and respect for children.

“Across the political spectrum, there is recognition that this is not only an obligation in human rights law and the right thing to do, but something we should have done many years ago.”

He went on: “Scotland has the potential to be the first country in the UK to bring about the legal change necessary to provide children with equal protection from assault.

“If we pride ourselves on being a progressive country, a country which values children and is committed to offering them the best outcomes in life, then we need to make sure that this legislative change happens at the very earliest opportunity.”

Mr Finnie said: “Giving children full protection against assault will send a clear message to all of us about how we treat each other and underpin Scotland’s efforts to reduce violence.

"The physical punishment of children is already illegal in 52 countries and my proposal will give children in Scotland the necessary protections to flourish in a healthy environment and encourage the building of stronger relationships between children, their parents and others who care for them.”

A spokesperson for Barnardo’s Scotland, Children 1st and NSPCC Scotland said: “The defence of justifiable assault… is out of step with the majority of parents’ practice, children’s rights and most other countries in Europe.

“A clear message will be sent: violence in any shape or form is not acceptable in Scotland.”

News of the ban also prompted a backlash from pro-smacking campaigners, who said the “gross intrusion on family life” was not wanted by most parents.

The Be Reasonable Scotland group, backed by the Christian Institute and Family Education Trust, said a recent poll found 75 per cent of parents thought a ban would be likely to criminalise reasonable parents while doing little to stop bad parents abusing children.

Lowri Turner, a “spokesmum” for Be Reasonable, said: “The people calling for this change are using hysterical and manipulative language. They’re trying to make out that a gentle smack from a loving mum is the same as beating up your kids.

“If the Government can’t tell the difference then they shouldn’t be passing laws about it.

“It must resist the temptation to constantly interfere in how parents choose to raise their children. As the Scottish Government knows, the law already protects children from abuse.”

Meanwhile Mr Lucas added: “Children are so delicate these day, they need ever more protection. But children can be little horrors and sometimes they do need bringing into line. When you take away tried and tested means that parents have found effective, it tips the balance of authority more in favour of the kids.

You’ll have more parents struggling to control their own children. “