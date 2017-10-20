FORMER US Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders has congratulated Scotland for banning fracking
The US senator described the Scottish Government’s decision as a “significant step”, warning that fracking represented a danger to air quality and water supplies.
Earlier this month the Scottish Government announced it was opposed to fracking, with energy minister Paul Wheelhouse confirming that the Scottish Parliament will vote on the issue in October.
Loading article content
The controversial procedure involves injecting water at high pressure into shale formations, fracturing the rock and allowing natural gas to flow out, with opponents raising environmental and health concerns.
Ministers introduced a moratorium on unconventional oil and gas extraction in January 2015, with the Scottish Government’s decision meaning the ban will continue indefinitely.
More than 60,000 people responded to the Scottish Government’s four month consultation on fracking, with 99 per cent expressing opposition to the technique.
READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon - Fracking will be banned
In June the Scottish Parliament passed a motion, tabled by Claudia Beamish, to ban fracking, after Labour, Green and Lib Dem MSPS voted in favour, the Tories voted against and the SNP chose to abstain.
The decision came under fire from Scottish Conservative MSPs, with Dean Lockhart warning that “yet again Scotland’s economy is left behind”.
But Sanders backed the move.
He said: “Congratulations to Scotland for taking the very significant step to ban fracking following enormous public opposition to the practice. "Fracking is a danger to the air we breathe and to our water supply. It has resulted in more earthquakes, is highly explosive, and is contributing to climate change.
“If we are serious about safe and clean drinking water and clean air, if we are serious about protecting the health of our children and families, and if we are serious about combating climate change, we need to follow the leadership of people around the world and phase out fracking nationwide.”
READ MORE: 'Scotland will lose out on jobs boom if fracking ban goes ahead' - Ineos.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?