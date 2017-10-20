Earth is the one thing we all have in common. It is easier than you think to take steps to positively affect your environment. There are many home improvements and methods that are not only proven environmentally sound but are known to benefit you for the long term.

Eco Home Installer

Here at EcoHome our team offers a one-stop destination for realising a complete renewable solution for your home or business, from bespoke assessment through to design, installation and specialised servicing and after-care.

Why not give us a call to arrange an appointment so we can come to you to offer first-steps recommendations in renewables? It won’t cost you anything for a site survey!

Based in Glasgow we install all over Scotland.

We provide the following services

Bio Mass Boilers / Heat Pumps / Gas Boilers / Wood Stoves / Solar PV / Solar Thermal / Underfloor Heating / Central Heating Installation / Solar PV repairs/ Biomass Servicing / Biomass Repairs / Solar Thermal repairs/ Heat Recovery & Ventilation

Budget Radiators

Many customers have commented on the better heat output within their homes since cast iron radiators replaced the modern radiators. Cast iron radiators are energy efficient radiators and a good energy saving radiator choice. Cast iron is far denser and heavier than steel, so the cast iron holds the heat for a far longer length of time once your boiler has been switched off. The cast iron radiator will gradually cool down whereas the steel radiator will lose its heat quicker, meaning a room space will cool in a much more quickly.

Originally cast iron radiators were seen as more efficient for period homes only with their large rooms and high ceilings; however there are a growing number of heating consultants and architects now specifying cast iron radiators for new properties due to the efficiency and better looking design choices that enhance the rooms.

As we move towards more energy efficient heating with the use of our energy resources, modern homes are now enjoying the benefits of the efficient cast iron radiator on modern central heating systems.

BSD Scotland

Our experienced team will save you time and money and talk you through the fine-tuning of your desired aluminium door and window system. Completely bespoke, we’ve done it all with over the 30 years in the aluminium fabricating industry creating door systems to custom requirements.

Founded in 2015 by a team of designers and manufacturers, we operate from a large manufacturing factory in Prestwick, Ayrshire. Bi-fold & Sliding Doors Scotland Ltd is a company founded with the ethos to be the best in the manufacturing field of aluminium and glass doors systems.

We work hard to manufacture our products to your exact specifications and requirements. We can advise from your initial concept to delivering your final product, overcoming any obstacles that may arise through the process.

We have a commitment to supply the best value aluminium glass doors throughout Scotland in a timely manner and at competitive prices, ensuring each and every client is fully satisfied.

Glaze And Save

Glaze and Save InvisiTherm™ is award-winning bespoke magnetic secondary glazing. This innovative polycarbonate magnetic secondary glazing turns your single glazed windows into double glazing without replacement or redecoration; saving energy, reducing noise, and saving you money with a compelling payback time. Our invisible magnetic secondary glazing system has many benefits over traditional secondary and double glazing, including reduction in heat loss, reduction in noise pollution and no need for any permissions.

We appreciate the beauty and historical value and significance of historical and listed buildings. Maintaining your original windows and providing products which are sympathetic and non-invasive is our passion and expertise. We are therefore approved to install our products in listed buildings and conservation areas without the need for planning permission. Our bespoke magnetic secondary glazing is virtually invisible both outside and inside, and makes a real difference to the heart, noise and comfort of your rooms without impacting on its aesthetics.

Based in Perth, we install throughout the whole of Scotland, from Aberdeen to Dundee, Glasgow to Edinburgh and throughout the Borders. We can also install commercially all over the UK.

Glaze & Save is a 2017 VIBES Scottish Environmental Business Awards Finalist.

• Reduces noise pollution by a minimum of 48 per cent

• Reduces heat loss by as much as 63 pre cent

• Instant draught proofing

• Blocks ultraviolet light, reducing and even eliminating fading

• Eradicates condensation

• Approved for installation in listed buildings

• Bespoke slimline windows created and installed on-site

• Compatible with working shutters

• No re-decoration required: completely removable

• Fire proof Class YB54 76 Part

• Aesthetically pleasing

• Easily removed for maintenance or to open windows

• 10 year guarantee

• Compelling payback time guaranteed

FES Support Services Limited

Sustainable Power, Day and Night

FES Energy is proud to demonstrate the latest technology in solar and battery installations by showing their efficiencies in the data collected below.

The great screen shots are from a recent Tesla Powerwall installation carried out by FES Energy, we now have a very happy client who on this particular day was sitting 100% off grid.

The Tesla app allows our clients to seamlessly monitor their solar panels and Powerwall installations anytime and anywhere.

FES Energy provides integrated solar PV and battery storage solutions that allow you to store the sun's energy and deliver clean, reliable electricity when the sun isn't shining.

Ogro-Ver

We would like to introduce our new product – bin covers. We are confident this product will meet the requirements of even the most demanding Clients. These covers were designed with the aesthetics of your property in mind and are made from the highest quality materials which ensures they can be used for many years.

We provide two types of covers:

Ogro Inox – 240litres – Manufactured entirely from stainless steel of the highest quality (316-marine grade) which means it is completely resistant to any weather conditions.

Ogro Steel & Hard Wood – 240litres – The frame and upper lid of this cover are made from hot dip galvanized steel and it can be powder coated in any colour of your choice. This cover is made of hardwood and treated with high quality preservatives.

Both types of covers include a lid which can be lifted using gas struts, while the front door allows you to remove the containers. Our newly-designed bin covers are manufactured to accommodate one, two, or three bins.

It's design is to avoid squirrels, foxes and other vermin rummaging in the bins, causing mess and fowling. It also protects your bins from being blown about in the streets during the storms that we are having and envisage having during the winter months.

Don’t Skip It

Don't Skip It, We Load It, We Tip It! Based in Glasgow, our family run business has over 40 years' experience in waste removal services, catering for both domestic and commercial customers throughout the local area.

Whether you have a small or large load which needs removing, we're the company to do it! We take away waste of any size, with free estimates readily available.

- Skip hire

- Domestic waste removal

- Commercial waste removal

- House and garden clearances

- Free estimates

Covering:

- Glasgow, Paisley,

- Lanarkshire, East Kilbride,

- Hamilton, Bearsden,

- Milngavie, Johnstone

- Clydebank, Bellshill

