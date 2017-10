AT THE request of the Spanish central government, the Catalan President, Carles Puigdemont, has confirmed that no unilateral declaration of independence – DUI in Spanish – has been put into effect by Catalonia’s Parliament.

But it not definitively out of the question in the foreseeable future.

Today 21 provisions laid down in Article 155 of the Constitution are expected to be implemented, at least partially, by taking control of some Catalonia’s constitutional self-rule institutions.

