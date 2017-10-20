THE Principal of Strathclyde University has been appointed head of a leading group of European academic institutions.
Professor Sir Jim McDonald has been elected president of a group of leading European universities of science and technology.
Sir Jim will assume the presidency of the Conference of European Schools for Advanced Engineering Education and Research (CESAER) on 1 January 2018 following his election at a meeting of the group’s General Assembly in Budapest.
CESAER is the recognised European association for universities of science and technology, with 51 leading doctorate-granting universities across Europe.
Sir Jim said: “I am delighted to take over the presidency of CESAER at an exciting time. CESAER universities have a distinctive mission and value proposition, with a focus on societal and economic impact driven from a basis of excellent research and education.
“I am delighted by the commitment of university leaders from across Europe to work alongside me in the Board, which demonstrates the importance and influence of this association.”
David Bohmert, Secretary General of CESAER, said: “We have the enormous benefit of having so many dedicated Members and highly-skilled and motivated individuals strengthening the structure of our network in the years to come.
“We are delighted that Sir Jim has been elected to become President of CESAER and look forward to working with him in the next phase of our development.
“Our Members in the past years have embarked in a fascinating journey and agreed on how to develop and position CESAER strategically.”
