THE son of a man killed in the Clutha tragedy has finally settled a damages claim, four years after a police helicopter crashed into the Glasgow pub.
John McGarrigle was one of 10 who died in the tragedy but his son, also John, has only recently received compensation from the helicopter's opeartor.
His lawyer said Babcock tried to block the claim by arguing the father and son did not have a close relationship.
But they reached an out-of-court settlement last month and Mr McGarrigle is believed to have received a five-figure sum.
Babcock, which owns the police helicopter operator Bond Air Services, said it would not comment on individual cases.
Mr McGarrigle said that Babcock's lawyers claimed to have evidence that he never had a loving relationship with his father.
He said: ""Their payment was their way of acknowledging that me and my dad had a loving relationship - and that was the big thing for me." David Traill, PC Kirsty Nelis, PC Tony Collins, Gary Arthur, Samuel McGhee, Colin Gibson, Robert Jenkins, Mark O'Prey, John McGarrigle, Joe Cusker died and 32 were hurt when a police helicopter crashed into the roof of the Glasgow pub on 29 November 2013.
An investigation found that fuel transfer switches were turned off but it could not answer why the pilot did not land or send a distress call.
The Crown Office said an investigation into the crash is ongoing.
A spokeswoman said: "The AAIB report into the Clutha tragedy, published in 2015, raised a number of issues which require further investigation by Police Scotland under the direction of the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.
"That investigation remains ongoing and is challenging and highly complex.
"We will continue to keep the families advised of progress with the investigation."
