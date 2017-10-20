1. PAISLEY TOWN HALL’S HALLOWEEN BALL

Set to be Paisley’s biggest and best Halloween night out, the town’s inaugural Halloween Ball is not to be missed on Friday 27th October.

Taking place in one of Paisley’s most haunted venues, the 19th century Town Hall, revellers will have to brave tales of ghostly figures and strange goings-on to attend. Costumes are a must of course, with a cash prize available for the most frighteningly creative disguise.

With music from Bamboo’s resident DJ and stunning glow performances from Glasgow’s only LED hula hoop act Stakatto, Paisley Town Hall will be bedecked in devilish décor from top to bottom – including the underground Victorian toilets where a unique game of trick or treat will take place!

So summon your ghost buster mates or a gaggle of witches and enjoy a Halloween club night like no other.

www.renfrewshireleisure.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2. CHAS DEVIL DASH

It’s back! For a thrilling third year and we are delighted to announce that our lead runner will be River City’s Gary Lamont!

Gary wants you to join him in this spooktacular fundraiser on the morning of Saturday 28 October in Balloch.

This Hallowe’en themed family event welcomes women, men and children to walk or run either the devilish 6.66km route or the delightful 3.33km to help the charity that provides the only hospice services in Scotland for babies and children with incurable conditions.

Register via the CHAS website, or sign up on the day from 10am in the Moss O’Balloch.

Gary said: “Robin House is filled with so much joy and happiness and I am so excited about taking on the Devil Dash to help keep this joy alive for the families who visit. If you haven’t already registered - do it now! Get your devil horns at the ready, and join me!”

www.chas.org.uk/events_and_appeals/events/2203_take_part_in_the_chas_devil_dash_-_balloch_2017

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

3. TAMFEST 2017

Looking for a great day out for the whole family , then head to Ayr and take in Tamfest, the only festival in Scotland the brings together Halloween, Tam ‘o Shanter and the Day ‘o the Deid.

The spooktacular Tamfest returns to the Ayr Town Centre this Halloween weekend, the 27th, 28th, and 29th October .This year’s headliners are Still Game’s Jane McGarry and Mark Cox, who will be premiering a special performance especially for Tamfest. Also on the Tam Stage, sponsored by Beattie’s Demolition, will be 2016 X-Factor finalist, Emily Middlemas.

Ayr Central will be home to the family zone extravaganza where children of all ages will be able to enjoy free magic shows, face-painting, pumpkin carving and much more! Our street entertainers will be eating fire, juggling and entertaining the crowds attending the special Tamfest Market. To end the Tamfest weekend with a bang, the Day ‘o the Deid Procession will return as the finale performance on the Sunday afternoon and running from one end of the High Street to the other and culminating at the Tam Stage.

For more information on these and other events during Tamfest be sure to check out www.tamfest.co.uk and follow Tamfest on Facebook for all the latest news!

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

4. EDINBURGH ZOO & THE HIGHLAND WILDLIFE PARK

This year, RZSS Edinburgh Zoo and the Highland Wildlife Park are putting families to the test to create the most spook-tacluar animal themed pumpkin and turnip carvings to celebrate an exclusive family promotion this October.

From the creepy crawlies of Edinburgh Zoo to Wolf Wood at the Highland Wildlife Park we want to see all types of animals! Families who bring their best-carved pumpkins to Edinburgh Zoo or traditional turnips to the Highland Wildlife Park will receive a free child ticket (15 years and under) with every full paying adult from Friday 27 to Monday 30 October. A selection of the best designs brought in will be on display at both Parks until Halloween.

Why not make the most of your October and have a fantastic day out for the whole family? For more information about Edinburgh Zoo, the Highland Wildlife Park and exciting upcoming events, visit edinburghzoo.org.uk or highlandwildlifepark.org.uk

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

5. ZOMBIE ESCAPE: LIVE ACTION HORROR EXPERIENCE

Armed with military grade laser guns, brave players will face off against hordes of zombies in the ground-breaking Zombie Escape. Small units of players will battle the zombie apocalypse through a blood soaked army base in this terrifying interactive maze crawling with ravenous zombies.

The horrifying experience thrusts players into the middle of a live-action video game complete with live actors and interactive targets, including a juggernaut boss zombie. Form your squad for this brand new attraction and put your zombie apocalypse survival skills to the test in this action packed, one-of-a-kind experience.

SAVE £5 PER PERSON ON SUNDAY 29th OF OCTOBER 2017 WHEN USING CODE “EVENINGTIMES”

Address: Combat City & ScotKart, Westburn Rd, Cambuslang, Glasgow, G72 7UD

When: Fri 27th October – Sun 29th October, 5.30pm until late

Note: Zombie Escape is an intense horror experience for adults, and teenagers aged 14+Website & tickets: adrenalineactivities.co.uk

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

6. ROUND THE CLYDE: HALLOWEEN WALKATHON WITH CHEST, HEART & STROKE SCOTLAND

Ghosts & ghouls just wanna have fun!

Gather your friends and family on Sunday 29th October and start your Halloween fun early by striding round the Clyde in your best fancy dress to help raise funds for Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland. All money raised will help support people in Scotland as they get their lives back on track following a stroke, or diagnosis of a chest or heart condition.

A fang-tastic urban circular route in the heart of Glasgow, with every step revealing the River Clyde’s boo-tiful history, with some trick or treats along the way! The event is perfect for all ages and fitness levels and is suitable for wheelchair users, prams and dogs too! There’s a choice of 2 walking distances: the ghoulish 6K or the hair-raising 10K.

Registration starts at 10am in the Hub, 70 Pacific Quay, Glasgow G51 1DZ. Find out more and sign-up: www.chss.org.uk/roundtheclyde or call 0300 1212 999.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

7. HALLOWEEN AT BLAIR DRUMMOND SAFARI PARK

One of Scotland’s top attractions presents its spectacular annual Halloween event on 28-29 October.

For this weekend only, Child Tickets to the Safari Park for the special price of £5 each.

Visitors can experience all the regular family excitement of a safari park visit, alongside Halloween-themed activities and events suitable for all ages.

This year’s highlight will be the amazing 'Corridors of Horror' haunted house. There will also be pumpkin carving, party games, s'mores over an open fire, adventure play and, of course, the opportunity to get up close to the exotic, rare and interesting animals at the Park.

Blair Drummond Safari Park is located near Stirling.

Visit blairdrummond.com for more details.