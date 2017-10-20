Friday's speech by the First Minister was commendable in terms of planning for the future.

It included: consultation over a National Investment Bank (NIB); establishing a Just Transition Commission to help smooth the transition to a low-carbon economy; exploring the idea of a Citizen’s Income in Scotland; and she already has her Council of Economic Advisers looking to see if introducing a higher rate of income tax is feasible.

The problem remains how to address the ‘here and now’ economic issues. For example, over the last two and a half years, the Scottish economy has only seen growth of any substance in two quarters and there was a complete lack of growth throughout 2016. While the decline in North Sea activity will explain some of this torpor the sluggishness seen across most private sector services suggests the problem goes deeper.

Loading article content