WORKERS at BAE Systems are “despondent” after a visit by defence secretary Sir Michael Fallon to the Ferguson shipyard near Greenock, their union has claimed.

Sir Michael claimed that with work on the books until 2030, no other industry has as much certainty as shipbuilding on the Clyde. But representatives of Unite the union insisted a clear promise that 13 type 26 ships would be coming to Glasgow had been broken.

The Government initially pledged all the ships would be built on the Clyde, and former prime minister David Cameron appeared to confirm this even after five of the ships in the order were downgraded to the lower-spec type 31 vessel. However BAE Systems has now signed an agreement with Cammell Laird which - if successful - will see the latter ships built in Birkenhead.

