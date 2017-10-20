Police are investigating a complaint made against the Royal Bank of Scotland over alleged misconduct at the bank’s Global Restructuring Group.

The Edinburgh-based bank said police were “reviewing” a complaint by an individual.

A spokesman said: “RBS has recently become aware that Police Scotland are reviewing an individual complaint made against the bank.

“RBS is not privy to any details but will cooperate with any request for information made by Police Scotland.”

When contacted no-one was able to comment on the matter at Police Scotland.

Police Scotland said inquiries were on-going to establish if there had been any misconduct.