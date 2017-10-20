Labour MP Clive Lewis has apologised after a video emerged of him making derogatory comments at a public event.

In the footage, the former shadow business secretary is heard to say "Get on your knees bitch."

The remarks, which provoked widespread offence among Labour MPs, were directed at a man attending the Momentum-backed event.

A spokeswoman for the party said: "The Labour Party condemn the language used by Clive Lewis. It was completely unacceptable and falls far short of the standard we expect of Labour MPs."

Norwich South MP Mr Lewis said: "I apologise unreservedly for the language I used at an event in Brighton last month. It was offensive and unacceptable."

Chief executive of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, Rebecca Hilsenrath, said: "This is entirely extraordinary language on the part of an elected politician.

"Clive Lewis' words are highly derogatory, offensive and completely inexcusable, and we, and the women in Mr Lewis' constituency, have every right to expect our MPs to behave in a more professional manner.

"We need to see firm, robust and prompt action on the part of the Labour Party to make clear that there is no place for misogyny in the party."

The video of Mr Lewis drew criticism in Labour ranks, with former deputy party leader Harriet Harman tweeting: "Inexplicable. Inexcusable. Dismayed."

The chairwoman of the women's parliamentary Labour Party, Jess Phillips, also took to social media to express concern, tweeting: "Just seen the Clive Lewis video. Obviously I am appalled, just listened to 7 teenage girls speak up about gender inequality. Perhaps I'll bring them to work on Monday."

Former minister Yvette Cooper tweeted: "Agree w Jess. No excuse for saying this, whatever context."

Labour MP Stella Creasy branded the remarks unacceptable.

She tweeted: "It's not OK. Even if meant as a joke, reinforces menace that men have the physical power to force compliance."

Tory MP Mims Davies tweeted: "Astounding inappropriate language from @labourlewis I think @jessphillips needs to get you on an URGENT training course. This must stop."

Mr Lewis directed the comments at actor Sam Swann, the Independent reported.

Mr Swann told the newspaper the incident was "clearly jovial".

The event was hosted by Novara media on the last night of Momentum-backed festival The World Transformed.

Novara's Ash Sarkar, who compered the event, said she called for a volunteer to keep score in a game show section, and then asked him to kneel down so the cameras had a clear view of the stage.

"He made a little face, and then Clive jokingly said 'on your knees, bitch' to him. The joke was delivered in the spirit of campy humour."

Mr Lewis, who has previously been spoken of as a future Labour leader, quit the frontbench earlier this year when he rebelled against Mr Corbyn and voted against triggering Brexit negotiations.

mf

Women and Equalities Minister Justine Greening urged Jeremy Corbyn to condemn Mr Lewis's language.

In a letter to the Labour leader, she said: "The recent use of language by Clive Lewis MP was totally and utterly unacceptable in the world of the 'kinder, gentler politics' you claim to support.

"Senior women in the Labour Party have understandably condemned his words, and as leader of the Labour Party, you should too."

Ms Greening went on: "As Members of Parliament we should be setting an example to the country and this sexist, misogynistic language needs to be stamped out and that starts with you calling it out.

"Will you now step forward and condemn the sexist language of Clive Lewis, and the unacceptable attitudes that lie behind it, and set out how you plan to tackle misogyny in the Labour Party?"

ends