An Aberdeen man has gone missing in Vietnam after being reportedly kidnapped by a taxi driver.

Friends of Connor Leslie took to social media to raise awareness of the incident and appeal for information.

Writing on Instagram David Andrew posted: "Connor Leslie was taken against his will by a taxi driver at roughly 2:30am (9.30pm UK) last night and has not been seen since.

"His last location was at watermark Tay ho 395 LAC long quan tay ho Hanoi, Vietnam.

"This was a photo taken of him last night. If anyone has seen him can you please get in touch."

Another friend Stewart Steel wrote on twitter: "Our friend was abducted in Hanoi last night and has now been missing for over 13 hours."

Local authorities and the British embassy have been informed of the situation.